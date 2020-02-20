Gold Price Analysis: Inflection Point?

Gold is popping and has almost finished chewing through the supply zone we've been monitoring. Is this an inflection point? We go over the key supply and demand levels surrounding the current price of gold.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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