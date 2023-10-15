Create New Account
Prophecies | MCCARTHY, ISRAEL AND AMERICA - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
612 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
58 views
Published Yesterday

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Robin Bullock Oct 6, 2023

https://youtu.be/1S2OnRAi9jE?si=LBx9HvITAyLouXTZ



Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams Oct 9, 2023

20:23-21:08

https://rumble.com/v3o2632-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-78.html



Dutch Sheets Give Him 15 Oct 10, 2023

0-15:26

https://youtu.be/UIdVHzIKCVY?si=4-UZdcgflqc1adRx



Amanda Grace Oct 9, 2023

14-17:19

17:40-26:24

35:24-38:20

41:01-47:52

53:34-57:45

1:10:08-1:12:41

*** please put together

https://www.youtube.com/live/K-14Zl4dudU?si=ov6FOUVoeeqVsb8L



Robin D Bullock Oct 8, 2023 CI

1:55:40-2:01:19

https://www.youtube.com/live/GM1_ovyUL84?si=MQbVXy_T7-EJ00C2



Hank Kunneman Oct 8, 2023

0-7:02

https://youtu.be/SjZvJFlcDsU?si=QUHdTT-eeIw6EmAg



Julie Green and Manuel Johnson Oct 7, 2023

53:26-1:03:51

https://rumble.com/v3nocl7-live-with-julie-urgent-pray-for-israel.html



For the Decrees, text DECREES to 40509



Robin D Bullock Oct 8, 2023

2:27:50-2:33:56

https://www.youtube.com/live/GM1_ovyUL84?si=MQbVXy_T7-EJ00C2



John 1:1-14

Psalm 91 Tim Sheets



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com



► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter



► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate



► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com



► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com



► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com



► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------



Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team



Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 25f1be993b75a21f


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket