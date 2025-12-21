Exposing the top 5 lies about the book of Enoch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Book of 1 Enoch isn't what people think it is. This video will investigate the top 5 lies that influencers have been using to promote Enoch as something that it's not.
TIME STAMPS:
Intro: 0:00
Lie 1: 5:58
Lie 2: 11:07
Lie 3: 24:03
Lie 4: 31:59
Lie 5: 37:29
What is the true purpose of 1 Enoch?: 56:23
📕 GET BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS:
https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/
LINKS / SOCIAL:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon
Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/
Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85