The Highwire Episode 293 - Excess Mortality
98 views
Jefferey Jaxen and Del discuss the reports of excess mortality in Europe and go over the charts and graphs to show it.
Keywords
del bigtreethe highwireexcess mortalitysadsjeffery jaxen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos