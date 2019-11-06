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Delicious fruit and vegetable infused water recipes
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14 views • November 06, 2019
When you see a Northwell Healthy Choice recipe, you know it’s delicious, easy to make, and good for you and your family!
Here's what you need to make these infused water recipes:
Raspberry Orange Infused Water
Ingredients
2 whole oranges
1 ½ cup fresh raspberries
Filtered water
Directions:
1. Wash all ingredients thoroughly.
2. Peel and segment orange into pieces. Place into bottom of pitcher.
3. Add whole raspberries to pitcher.
4. Pour cold filtered water into pitcher and stir ingredients together.
5. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve and enjoy.
6. After 24 hours, strain out solids and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Cucumber, lime and cilantro water
Ingredients
1 lime sliced
1 cucumber sliced
Four sprigs of cilantro
Filtered water
Ice
Directions
Directions:
1. Wash all ingredients thoroughly.
2. Slice cucumbers into 1/4 inch rounds.
3. Cut lime into 6 slices.
4. Remove sprigs of cilantro from the stem.
5. Pour cold filtered water into pitcher and stir ingredients together.
5. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve and enjoy.
6. After 24 hours, strain out solids and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Here's what you need to make these infused water recipes:
Raspberry Orange Infused Water
Ingredients
2 whole oranges
1 ½ cup fresh raspberries
Filtered water
Directions:
1. Wash all ingredients thoroughly.
2. Peel and segment orange into pieces. Place into bottom of pitcher.
3. Add whole raspberries to pitcher.
4. Pour cold filtered water into pitcher and stir ingredients together.
5. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve and enjoy.
6. After 24 hours, strain out solids and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Cucumber, lime and cilantro water
Ingredients
1 lime sliced
1 cucumber sliced
Four sprigs of cilantro
Filtered water
Ice
Directions
Directions:
1. Wash all ingredients thoroughly.
2. Slice cucumbers into 1/4 inch rounds.
3. Cut lime into 6 slices.
4. Remove sprigs of cilantro from the stem.
5. Pour cold filtered water into pitcher and stir ingredients together.
5. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve and enjoy.
6. After 24 hours, strain out solids and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
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