Delicious fruit and vegetable infused water recipes

When you see a Northwell Healthy Choice recipe, you know it’s delicious, easy to make, and good for you and your family!



Here's what you need to make these infused water recipes:



Raspberry Orange Infused Water

Ingredients

2 whole oranges

1 ½ cup fresh raspberries

Filtered water



Directions:

1. Wash all ingredients thoroughly.

2. Peel and segment orange into pieces. Place into bottom of pitcher.

3. Add whole raspberries to pitcher.

4. Pour cold filtered water into pitcher and stir ingredients together.

5. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve and enjoy.

6. After 24 hours, strain out solids and refrigerate for up to 3 days.



Cucumber, lime and cilantro water

Ingredients

1 lime sliced

1 cucumber sliced

Four sprigs of cilantro

Filtered water

Ice



Directions

Directions:

1. Wash all ingredients thoroughly.

2. Slice cucumbers into 1/4 inch rounds.

3. Cut lime into 6 slices.

4. Remove sprigs of cilantro from the stem.

5. Pour cold filtered water into pitcher and stir ingredients together.

5. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve and enjoy.

6. After 24 hours, strain out solids and refrigerate for up to 3 days.