UP CLOSE WITH THE JAGDPANZERIV V70 LANG (LONG) IN WAR THUNDER
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday |
One of my all time favorite designs and a great tank (Tank Destroyer) in game as well as real life. The first match I am too cautious and try to show its defensive role, the next I charge forward and take my hits!!! Play this awesome machine to win!! My model built a few years ago as cover.

techgermanygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

