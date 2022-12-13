UP CLOSE WITH THE JAGDPANZERIV V70 LANG (LONG) IN WAR THUNDER

One of my all time favorite designs and a great tank (Tank Destroyer) in game as well as real life. The first match I am too cautious and try to show its defensive role, the next I charge forward and take my hits!!! Play this awesome machine to win!! My model built a few years ago as cover.
