RICK MIRACLE VIDEO LIBRARY #943 - New World Order Exposed

Rick Miracle does not buy their "ballsh*t" and neither should you!

If you still believe that you live on a spinning ball, all I have to say is that I dare you to try to PROVE IT!





That's exactly how most true earth believers started out!

Most ball believers don't know their own FALSE Heliocentric system!





They certainly don't know what FE's believe!

I challenge anyone who still believes in the "Globe" yo try and PROVE IT!





All you gotta do is demonstrate the "Earth Curvature" which must exist for the earth to be a ball. A 6 mile wide lake SHOULD have a 6 foot high hump in it's center, have you ever observed this? Can you demonstrate it?





original video:

RICK MIRACLE VIDEO LIBRARY #943, 2019, FLAT EARTH PROOFS COMPILATION COLLECTION





https://old.bitchute.com/video/2RlrYfhgMlq9/