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Episode 16 - The Current State of Disclosure with Brian Tseng
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Brian Tseng left the medical world to explore the esoteric topics that resulted in his organizing the 2023 Montauk Adventure Tour with survivors of the Montauk Project for the 80th Anniversary of the Philadelphia Experiment last summer. Since then he has become a leading figure in the world of disclosure as well as creating the FULL Disclosure NOW Conferences. Today we discuss how we got to this point and where we are now in the year 2026 as well as what to expect in the future.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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