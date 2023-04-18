WAKE UP! THEY RE COMING FOR YOU!

OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT IS DOING EVERYTHING TO GET THE GUNS. ONCE THEY CAN DO THIS AMERICAN'S WILL BE DEFENSELESS FROM THEIR BRUTAL FASCISM. HITLER PROVED THIS IN WW-2. IF YOU TURN IN YOUR GUN YOU'RE A FOOL. MORE AND MORE OPPRESSIVE RULES AND LAWS ARE BEING PUT IN PLACE TO MUZZLE WHAT FREEDOMS YOU HAVE LEFT NOW. COMMY BIDEN IS TAKING AWAY YOUR WRITE TO BREATHE NOW. IF YOU DON'T WAKEUP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE SCREWED! STOP WATCHING ENTERTAINMENT AND BEGIN TO PREP AND PRAY. AMERICA COULD FALL ANY DAY NOW THEN WHERE WILL YOU BE DAH! WAKEUP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...