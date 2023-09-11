EPOCH TV | Dr. Robert Malone: Hidden Breakthrough Infection Data & the COVID Social Experiment

Will we see a return of draconian COVID policies?
Dr. Robert Malone: Hidden Breakthrough Infection Data & the COVID Social Experiment
Malone: “Absolutely possible…The propaganda, censorship, information manipulation, gaslighting that has been so rampant over the last 3 years based on these core lies is still with us.
And those that promote it have learned a lot.”
https://ept.ms/S0908DrRobertMalone
