Col. Douglas Macgregor with Judge Napolitano on potential regional Muslim war
Published a day ago

Col. Douglas Macgregor: They don’t see the Muslim world through an accurate lens, they don’t see how profoundly it has changed in its willingness to fight, and if necessary to Destroy Israel. twitter.com/dougamacgregor…


Col. @DougAMacgregor

https://x.com/psyop4921/status/1729350249892757882?s=20

