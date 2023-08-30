BREACHED Russian Defensive Lines in Ukraine? w/Scott Ritter



Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

Streamed live 8/28/2023 #Scottritter #Putin #Nato

#Ukraine #Scottritter #Putin #military #Biden #Nato Be sure to Like and Subscribe to the Judging Freedom YouTube Channel. It really helps get our work in front of others. Thanks so much. Listen to Judging Freedom on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Listen to Judging Freedom on iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1300-j... Listen to Judging Freedom on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5a9gf7E... Watch and Follow Judging Freedom on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JudgeNap