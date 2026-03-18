3.17.26 - $170 MILLION FRAUD EXPOSED IN CA! Nick Shirley strikes again!

How and why is it that a 23-year-old YouTuber named Nick Shirley is so easily able to expose $170 MILLION IN FRAUD in California childcare and hospice care...while the mainstream media, with unlimited resources, knows NOTHING about it???





We will dive into it...along with the SAVE Act vote...and a conversation with Civil Rights Commish Peter Kirsanow. Join us!

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Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.





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Bob Frantz is a conservative media personality in Cleveland, OH. He is a 28-year talk radio veteran who has moved on from "corporate radio" to the online broadcasting world where he continues to connect the silent majority of conservative-minded people in Northeast Ohio, and now across the country, with newsmakers, elected officials and the biggest names in politics, culture, and entertainment. Bob also hosts "Cops Under Fire", which can be viewed on the TruBlu YouTube channel and by subscription at www.watchtrublu.com. Bob is also a two-time Emmy Award winner as host of the true crime-solving television program “Crimestoppers: Case Files.”





Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.





🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.





📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show





👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America





💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!