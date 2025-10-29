Maria Zeee-The Web That Makes Digital ID Already Law in the U.S. ft. Tom Renz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 135 | Attorney Tom Renz has been digging and showing how Digital ID is already law in the U.S. He joins us to explain the complex web that proves Digital ID is ready to go and how the government plans to enforce it in ways that most people won’t notice until it’s too late, unless we understand this issue right now.