Are Algorithms AI...Or Are We Not Believing G00GL3 Really IS EVIL?

A thought then occurred to me - after watching David Arthur, the Alphabet Man, for no reason, the feed plays CHILDREN'S SHOWS.



Children's shows like Blue, and color this whatever, and Rumpus with the Wumpus...but why are these things playing in my feed?



I'm not some closet pedophile, so WHY are these kinds of things playing in my feed?



I'm not the only person to notice this.



I would have taken the timje to explain algorithms, but it's simple, really. Algorithms are just Boolean searches reduced to ones and zeros.



Recall those Venn diagrams, with terms in interlocking and intersecting circles? That's the same as algorithms.



Now - those circles didn't create themselves - SOMEONE has to PROGRAM THEM.



Conservatives and right-thinking voices are being relegated to the children's feed on YouTube. It's brilliant in a Dr. Evil sort of way - lump our media within CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING; then just sit back and wait for the call of "outrage