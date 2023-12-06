Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Could An Implosion In These Markets Trigger the Next Crisis?​
channel image
What is happening
9145 Subscribers
Shop now
60 views
Published 14 hours ago

ITM TRADING, INC.

12/5/2023




📞 GOLD & SILVER BUYER CONSULTING




Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414




📖 Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver




Discover proven strategies for acquiring precious metals with our free guide. Learn to navigate quality, pricing, and authenticity for optimal privacy and performance, and see how experts can help craft a plan suited to your objectives. Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...


0:00 They Want To Transfer Risk


1:38 Bubble Is Forming


6:40 Potential Danger


11:32 Paying With Debt


15:00 Pimco Sounds Alarm


17:53 Private Credit


21:08 Powell Pushes Back


24:23 Spot Gold Breaks Out




📑 TO SEE LYNETTE’S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/




👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US




🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414




🟩 Email us at [email protected]




🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com




🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading




🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading




🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang




🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading




ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
foodmoneymarketsgoldwatercashsilverdollartriggerimplosioncentral banksincitm tradingnext crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket