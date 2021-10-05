© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Only Fully Jabbed Visitors Will Be Allowed Into London Hospitals...Because They Are Non-Essential
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 05, 2021
General Dynamics adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
https://archive.is/8YyVL
London Health Sciences Centre developing visitor COVID-19 vaccine policy
https://archive.is/1tzze
Montreal medical clinic refused to see patient who was not fully vaccinated, woman says
https://archive.is/IFTTE
Cotton candy and a COVID-19 vaccine? Fall fairs double as vaccination sites in Haldimand-Norfolk
https://archive.is/x4aZl
Federal government could push provinces on vaccine mandate for workers, document says
https://archive.is/1qWzu
The College of Physicians of Quebec is suspending the licenses of any unvaccinated physicians starting October 15, violating the most basic principles of patient safety and autonomy they were created to protect: Free, uncoerced, fully informed consent
https://archive.is/QuaI8
When Youve Been Fully Vaccinated
https://web.archive.org/web/20211005033133/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
https://archive.is/8YyVL
London Health Sciences Centre developing visitor COVID-19 vaccine policy
https://archive.is/1tzze
Montreal medical clinic refused to see patient who was not fully vaccinated, woman says
https://archive.is/IFTTE
Cotton candy and a COVID-19 vaccine? Fall fairs double as vaccination sites in Haldimand-Norfolk
https://archive.is/x4aZl
Federal government could push provinces on vaccine mandate for workers, document says
https://archive.is/1qWzu
The College of Physicians of Quebec is suspending the licenses of any unvaccinated physicians starting October 15, violating the most basic principles of patient safety and autonomy they were created to protect: Free, uncoerced, fully informed consent
https://archive.is/QuaI8
When Youve Been Fully Vaccinated
https://web.archive.org/web/20211005033133/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.