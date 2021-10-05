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Only Fully Jabbed Visitors Will Be Allowed Into London Hospitals...Because They Are Non-Essential
theDTrain
theDTrain
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50 views • October 05, 2021
General Dynamics adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
https://archive.is/8YyVL
London Health Sciences Centre developing visitor COVID-19 vaccine policy
https://archive.is/1tzze
Montreal medical clinic refused to see patient who was not fully vaccinated, woman says
https://archive.is/IFTTE
Cotton candy and a COVID-19 vaccine? Fall fairs double as vaccination sites in Haldimand-Norfolk
https://archive.is/x4aZl
Federal government could push provinces on vaccine mandate for workers, document says
https://archive.is/1qWzu
The College of Physicians of Quebec is suspending the licenses of any unvaccinated physicians starting October 15, violating the most basic principles of patient safety and autonomy they were created to protect: Free, uncoerced, fully informed consent
https://archive.is/QuaI8
When Youve Been Fully Vaccinated
https://web.archive.org/web/20211005033133/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy