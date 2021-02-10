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More than Half of Americans Do Not Want the Vaccine, Bill Gates-Eugenics By All Means, Survival Group Update, and More: February 09, 2021
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611 views • February 10, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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More than half of Americans don’t want COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-07-americans-dont-want-covid-vaccine.html#
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.09.2021):
BILL GATES IN HIS OWN WORDS – EUGENICS BY ANY MEANS: https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/bill-gates-in-his-own-words-eugenics-by-any-means/
--
Magnetopause Reversal March 13, 2012: https://youtu.be/VoNOmx8pcyk
--
CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATION CRIME! https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
--
Fact check: The virus that causes COVID-19 has been isolated: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-isolated/fact-check-the-virus-that-causes-covid-19-has-been-isolated-and-is-the-basis-for-the-vaccines-currently-in-development-idUSKBN28E2SB
--
Do you hear the trumpets of the apocalypse? https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/do-you-hear-the-trumpets-of-the-apocalypse
--
At least 15 people died in the deadliest week of US avalanches on record: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/08/us/avalanche-deaths-deadliest-week-trnd/index.html
--
Severe weather in Europe this week: https://youtu.be/atR1BtI22JY
--
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1395168/volcano-watch-five-volcanoes-that-could-erupt-this-year-lava-eruption-evg
--
https://spaceweather.com/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/polar-vortex-canada-deep-freeze-temperature-records.html
--
LAX: https://www.flylax.com/travelsafely
--
MONKEY WERX: https://youtu.be/ISm4ynE0rJk
--
Coivid19.CA.GOV: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/#worship
https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/#stay-home-order
--
https://www.newsweek.com/los-angeles-area-pediatricians-call-schools-immediately-reopen-despite-state-covid-guidelines-1566596
--
Care Home Whistleblower: https://youtu.be/nKSIPzJpjj0
--
https://nationalfile.com/video-viral-hydroxychloroquine-doctor-demands-joe-biden-apologize-after-media-finally-acknowledges-hcq-works/
--
Mexican military: https://youtu.be/6cgdNiTF14Y
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrats-prepare-to-meet-a-never-ending-parade-of-biological-threats/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/covid-was-excuse-for-cbp-to-install-facial-recognition-at-76-airports/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/scientific-proof-is-a-myth-the-limitations-of-science-and-the-medical-paradigm/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-medical-doctor-and-son-of-former-chief-justice-of-trinidad-found-dead-after-covid-injection-in-ireland/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/explosion-coronavirus-death-california-bay-area-crematories-double-shifts-refrigerated-trucks-parking.html
--
Dr. Campbell Update: https://youtu.be/SnnLZAMH_ho
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-miami-florida-coronavirus-pandemic-8d291b072ddfacfb891ee44dabad6f08
--
https://apnews.com/article/belgium-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-6bdcd5b1aa25848a9debae56dd55e6e5
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-nursing-homes-europe-6265a342b74835d9ae060db39ca4d0b3
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-portugal-health-coronavirus-pandemic-ff2b947fb6f9177c166afaf207e12f61
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/09/hacker-attempts-to-poison-the-water-supply-near-the-super-bowl-n1424147
--
https://geopolitic.org/2021/02/04/long-term-mask-use-may-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer-study-finds/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
More than half of Americans don’t want COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-07-americans-dont-want-covid-vaccine.html#
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.09.2021):
BILL GATES IN HIS OWN WORDS – EUGENICS BY ANY MEANS: https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/bill-gates-in-his-own-words-eugenics-by-any-means/
--
Magnetopause Reversal March 13, 2012: https://youtu.be/VoNOmx8pcyk
--
CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATION CRIME! https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
--
Fact check: The virus that causes COVID-19 has been isolated: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-isolated/fact-check-the-virus-that-causes-covid-19-has-been-isolated-and-is-the-basis-for-the-vaccines-currently-in-development-idUSKBN28E2SB
--
Do you hear the trumpets of the apocalypse? https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/do-you-hear-the-trumpets-of-the-apocalypse
--
At least 15 people died in the deadliest week of US avalanches on record: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/08/us/avalanche-deaths-deadliest-week-trnd/index.html
--
Severe weather in Europe this week: https://youtu.be/atR1BtI22JY
--
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1395168/volcano-watch-five-volcanoes-that-could-erupt-this-year-lava-eruption-evg
--
https://spaceweather.com/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/polar-vortex-canada-deep-freeze-temperature-records.html
--
LAX: https://www.flylax.com/travelsafely
--
MONKEY WERX: https://youtu.be/ISm4ynE0rJk
--
Coivid19.CA.GOV: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/#worship
https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/#stay-home-order
--
https://www.newsweek.com/los-angeles-area-pediatricians-call-schools-immediately-reopen-despite-state-covid-guidelines-1566596
--
Care Home Whistleblower: https://youtu.be/nKSIPzJpjj0
--
https://nationalfile.com/video-viral-hydroxychloroquine-doctor-demands-joe-biden-apologize-after-media-finally-acknowledges-hcq-works/
--
Mexican military: https://youtu.be/6cgdNiTF14Y
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrats-prepare-to-meet-a-never-ending-parade-of-biological-threats/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/covid-was-excuse-for-cbp-to-install-facial-recognition-at-76-airports/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/scientific-proof-is-a-myth-the-limitations-of-science-and-the-medical-paradigm/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-medical-doctor-and-son-of-former-chief-justice-of-trinidad-found-dead-after-covid-injection-in-ireland/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/explosion-coronavirus-death-california-bay-area-crematories-double-shifts-refrigerated-trucks-parking.html
--
Dr. Campbell Update: https://youtu.be/SnnLZAMH_ho
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-miami-florida-coronavirus-pandemic-8d291b072ddfacfb891ee44dabad6f08
--
https://apnews.com/article/belgium-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-6bdcd5b1aa25848a9debae56dd55e6e5
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-nursing-homes-europe-6265a342b74835d9ae060db39ca4d0b3
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-portugal-health-coronavirus-pandemic-ff2b947fb6f9177c166afaf207e12f61
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/09/hacker-attempts-to-poison-the-water-supply-near-the-super-bowl-n1424147
--
https://geopolitic.org/2021/02/04/long-term-mask-use-may-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer-study-finds/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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