Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare . NOTE this is a Dramatization of what might occur on BBC news
16 views
channel image
RossathomeUK
Published a month ago |

Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare

NOTE this is a Dramatization of what might become a major announcement on the BBC news.  We have see energy prices for businesses skyrocket to insane prices as much as 3000% higher in October 2022. So this is very realistic to see epic inflation. Hyperinflation due to a systemic banking collapse that has likely been deliberately engineered.

all about

cbdc,central bank digital currencies, banking collapse, banking crisis, global economic reset

you can find the original  here

https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=300&part=1&gen=17 plus all his scamdemic videos at this link

https://www.richplanet.net/richp_guest_menu.php?person=20

however, because we now live in a totalitarian New World Order it now means that any decent from anyone including Richplanet or a blogger /writer who posts anything like this on Youtube or Facebook or twitter  or any mainstream social platform, , social media are now deleting these videos as fast as they can do so the masses never see what the truth is. ( they call truth seekers misinformation spreaders much like the catholic church burnt witches and called them heretics, its the same thing but in our modern times they name us Conspiracy theorists here I have re-uploaded Richard's Video and I hope is ok for me to upload this since he allows the video to be downloaded for free from his site, and he also verbally said to spread this far and wide.

I have found Richard D Hall of Richplanet to be one of the most level-headed guys on the internet with a very well-organised website. 




Keywords
the big shortwefbanking crisisbanking collapsecbdccentral bank digital currenciesglobal economic resetklaus shwab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket