A case for God's existence - (Arguments 9 to 12)

9. The Argument from Archaeological Verification





The Logic: If the Bible is a divinely inspired record, its historical claims regarding people, places, and events should be verifiable through the physical remains of the civilizations it describes.





The Undeniable Fact: The Tel Dan Stele, discovered in 1993, contains an inscription referring to the "House of David." Before this discovery, many critics claimed King David was a mythological figure; this stone slab provides 9th-century BC proof that David was a historical king of Israel.





10. The Argument from Geographical Accuracy





The Logic: Long-lost cities and specific cultural details mentioned in ancient texts are often dismissed as legend until they are physically unearthed by modern tools.









The Undeniable Fact: For decades, the Hittite Empire mentioned in the Old Testament was thought to be a biblical fabrication because no trace of it existed. However, in 1906, archaeologists discovered the Hittite capital of Hattusa in modern-day Turkey, revealing a massive civilization that matched the biblical descriptions perfectly.





11. The Argument from Prophetic Fulfillment (The Dead Sea Scrolls)





The Logic: If a text can accurately predict specific historical events or the arrival of a specific person centuries before they occur, it suggests the involvement of a Being who exists outside of time.









The Undeniable Fact: The Dead Sea Scrolls, discovered in 1947, include a complete copy of the Book of Isaiah that predates the birth of Jesus by over 100 years. This confirms that the detailed descriptions of the "Suffering Servant" (Isaiah 53) were not written after the fact, but were part of the Hebrew scriptures long before the New Testament era.





12. The Argument from New Testament Reliability





The Logic: The historical reliability of the New Testament is reinforced when specific, minor details mentioned by the authors—such as the names of local officials or the layout of specific buildings—are confirmed by archaeology.





The Undeniable Fact: The Pool of Bethesda, described in the Gospel of John as having "five porticoes" (covered porches), was long considered a literary invention. However, in the 19th century, archaeologists excavated the pool in Jerusalem and found it exactly as John described, with five distinct porticoes.



