Coffee Crisis (2017, Mega Drive)

Coffee Crisis is a beat'em up developed and published by Mega Cat Studios. It is a commercial, unlcensed Mega Drive/ Genesis game and was also published for Linux, PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Browsers.
The game is about a pair of baristas, Nick and Ashley, who fend off
an alien attack on Earth. You can play in co-op or in single player. If
you play alone, you can choose between either Nick or Ashley. Nick is
armed with a sack of coffee beans, Ashley with a coffee pot. You can
punch enemies if they are in close range or swing with your standard
weapon. Somehow you can also grab and throw smaller enemies. There are
weapons in each level which can be picked up. They disappear after you
landed a certain amount of hits, and weapons get knocked out of your
hand once you take a hit. You also jump and jump-kick. Every few levels,
there is a bonus game where compete against the other character to
drink as much coffee as possible without being too fast or too slow.
There is also a password feature to access stages individually.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.