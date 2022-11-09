Create New Account
Coffee Crisis (2017, Mega Drive)
Coffee Crisis is a beat'em up developed and published by Mega Cat Studios. It is a commercial, unlcensed Mega Drive/ Genesis game and was also published for Linux, PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Browsers.

The game is about a pair of baristas, Nick and Ashley, who fend off an alien attack on Earth. You can play in co-op or in single player. If you play alone, you can choose between either Nick or Ashley. Nick is armed with a sack of coffee beans, Ashley with a coffee pot. You can punch enemies if they are in close range or swing with your standard weapon. Somehow you can also grab and throw smaller enemies. There are weapons in each level which can be picked up. They disappear after you landed a certain amount of hits, and weapons get knocked out of your hand once you take a hit. You also jump and jump-kick. Every few levels, there is a bonus game where compete against the other character to drink as much coffee as possible without being too fast or too slow.
There is also a password feature to access stages individually.

