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How to Start and Maintain a Ketogenic Diet - Water Fasting
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39 views • July 17, 2020
Dr. Group interviews Dr. Thomas Seyfried regarding how the ketogenic diet works. Learn important tips to kick off the trending diet that provides fat and protein, but few or no carbohydrates. http://ghc.us/1tp
Learn more about Dr. Thomas Seyfried's mission on
https://www.foundationformetaboliccan....
Have questions? Post them in the comments below and we will be sure to get you the answers you need.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Learn more about Dr. Thomas Seyfried's mission on
https://www.foundationformetaboliccan....
Have questions? Post them in the comments below and we will be sure to get you the answers you need.
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook:
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