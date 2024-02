Prepper News - 26th February 2024

In our fast-paced world, it's easy to succumb to impulse and make decisions without considering the long-term consequences. Recognising when you need help and seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness. By reaching out to others and seeking guidance, you can gain valuable insights, overcome challenges, and make well-informed choices that lead to a more fulfilling life. So, don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it – your future self will thank you.





Links and times for the articles featured:





00:00 - 00:15 - Intro

00:16 - 01:09 - 1-Airman Self Deletes - https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-airman-dies-after-setting-himself-on-fire-outside-israeli-embassy-in-washington/

02:10 - 02:33 - 2-Hezbollah Rocket Attack - https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-february-26-2024/?utm_source=article_hpsidebar&utm_medium=desktop_site&utm_campaign=us-airman-dies-after-setting-himself-on-fire-outside-israeli-embassy-in-washington

02:34 - 04:23 - 3-Hezbollah Armaments - https://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2024/02/breaking-down-hezbollahs-rocket-strategy-the-short-range-threat.php

04:24 - 05:50 - 4-Red Sea Shipping - https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/red-sea-shipping-disruption-hits-32214509

05:51 - 06:41 - 5-Conflict Environmental Impact - https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/houthi-attack-on-cargo-ship-in-red-sea-causes-29km-long-oil-slick-101708803040445.html

06:42 - 08:02 - 6-Wintry British Weather - https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-snow-areas-could-blanketed-32216472#source=breaking-news

08:03 - 08:14 - Outro





