'Almost impossible': Judge in Trump Georgia case 'stress tests' legal system with limits on Trump
97 views
Published 19 hours ago

The young judge in Donald Trump's case in Georgia set strict limits on Donald Trump's behavior in the terms of his bond, but those terms could threaten the legitimacy of the court if Trump fails to abide by them and the court fails to enforce them.

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsindictmentstress testlegal system

