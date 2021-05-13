© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star-SuperPlume-Covid Report for 2021 Newsletter 19: May 13, 2021
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1191 views • May 13, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The large-magnitude earthquake events are absent for the last seven weeks with 2 or fewer of the 6-magnitude earthquake events striking for the sixth time for the 2021 earth orbit cycle. The 5-magnitude earthquake weekly number has reached thirty or more for seven of the first twelve weeks with the other five weeks having twenty-six or twenty-seven events, which seems to defy the law of averages. By contrast, the 5-magnitude earthquake number for 2020 reached more than thirty in the first twelve weeks only once (Week 9), and only twice for 2019 (Weeks 7+8) and 2018 (Weeks 2+3) and 2016 (Weeks 11+12), but four times for 2017 (Weeks 5, 7, 8, 11), three times in 2015 (Weeks 2, 5+6), and five times in 2014 (Weeks 1, 9-12). The 5-mag quake value was twenty-five or less for seven of the first twelve weeks of 2020, but that has yet to happen for 2021 for the first twelve weeks in a row.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected at some point in the timeline. My hope is that more survival group members will join the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee for purchasing our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The large-magnitude earthquake events are absent for the last seven weeks with 2 or fewer of the 6-magnitude earthquake events striking for the sixth time for the 2021 earth orbit cycle. The 5-magnitude earthquake weekly number has reached thirty or more for seven of the first twelve weeks with the other five weeks having twenty-six or twenty-seven events, which seems to defy the law of averages. By contrast, the 5-magnitude earthquake number for 2020 reached more than thirty in the first twelve weeks only once (Week 9), and only twice for 2019 (Weeks 7+8) and 2018 (Weeks 2+3) and 2016 (Weeks 11+12), but four times for 2017 (Weeks 5, 7, 8, 11), three times in 2015 (Weeks 2, 5+6), and five times in 2014 (Weeks 1, 9-12). The 5-mag quake value was twenty-five or less for seven of the first twelve weeks of 2020, but that has yet to happen for 2021 for the first twelve weeks in a row.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected at some point in the timeline. My hope is that more survival group members will join the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee for purchasing our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
Keywords
horowitzlawsuitvaccine deathsretroviruslockdowncovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingoperation warp speedvariantcarrie madejcrisperlieberterral terral03buy nano silverblackstarhiv insertsrecombinantfema camps internmentvoc b117replication inhibitoroxygen enzymecatch and bus programolympics 2019nasa future warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.