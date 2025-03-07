Michael Yon joins Mike Adams to talk about Nested Genocide, Globalism and Historical Analogies

To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.substack.com/





- Michael Young's Background and Personal Anecdotes (0:00)

- Discussion on Trump, Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, and NATO (0:15)

- Michael's Views on the Deep State and US Military Presence in Panama (0:32)

- Europe's Financial Strain and Military Capabilities (0:49)

- The Impact of the Ukraine Conflict on Europe (1:03)

- The Role of the United Nations and the Darien Gap (1:20)

- The Potential for False Flag Attacks and the Future of Ukraine (1:35)

- The Role of the United Nations and the Darien Gap (1:54)

- The Potential for False Flag Attacks and the Future of Ukraine (2:14)

- The Role of the United Nations and the Darien Gap (2:32)

- Globalism and Historical Analogies (2:49)

- Technological Advancements and Genocide (3:03)

- Nested Genocides and Israel (3:19)

- Geopolitical Strategies and AI (3:39)

- Cultural and Technological Shifts (3:53)

- Future Implications of AI (4:09)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (4:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/