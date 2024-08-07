Video 15 | Bill Gates | CRISPR | DNA | Marca da Besta | Mark of Beast | MOTB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sobre > John McAfee < S2
John McAfee foi um libertário que sempre lutou contra a tirania, o totalitarismo e o poder opressor dos Estados, dos poderosos e dos globalistas!
"Misteriosamente" foi morto na Espanha por agentes do Deep State (pesquise sobre!) ao dizer a Verdade e pedir, sob quaisquer circunstâncias, para as pessoas NÃO SE VACINAREM como na imagem acima!
> " NÃO tome jamais, sob quaisquer circunstâncias, a "vacina"!!! " <
*** Até os dias atuais sua morte permanece um grande mistério! ***
About > John McAfee < S2
John McAfee was a libertarian who always fought against tyranny, totalitarianism and the oppressive power of states, the powerful evil people and the globalists!
"Mysteriously" was killed in Spain by Deep State agents (research it!) by telling the Truth and asking, under any circumstances, for people NOT TO GET VACCINATED as in the image above!
*** Currently, his death remains a great mystery! ***