Assessment of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The narrative around Charlie Kirk's alleged attack is raising serious questions. How does a high-powered .30-06 round, capable of taking down large game, result in such a minor injury? The official story of the bullet being stopped by his neck strains credibility. In an era of misinformation, demanding transparency is essential. What are your thoughts on the conflicting reports?
