Doomsday Clock Set At 90 Seconds To Midnight-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 27 2023

In a stunning statement contradicting her own government and the official line from NATO, Germany's Foreign Minister declared that her country and Europe as a whole is in a "war against Russia" in Ukraine. Speaking before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Annalena Baerbock of the German Green Party and a top member of the traffic light coalition government of Olaf Scholz, publicly contradicted the head of her government by saying that they are at war with Russia. Suffice to say, we have now taken a giant step toward literal World War 3.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Russia war in Ukraine is just about a year old, tens of billions of dollars have flowed into the Ukraine government, and amazingly the key nations of Europe, led by Germany, have caught "war fever" and are enthusiastically engaging in proxy war against Putin. America for her part has opened the coffers with the sky the limit for US engagement. This gives Putin a legitimate claim to attack any and all nations who are fighting against Russia through Ukraine, and that means nuclear. The main country to keep your eye on, from a prophetic prospective, is Germany, and as we previously told you, their foreign minister has declared Germany to be at war with Russia. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Doomsday Clock this week was set at 90 seconds to Midnight, and we just might be a whole lot closer than that.

