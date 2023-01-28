Doomsday Clock Set At 90 Seconds To Midnight-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 27 2023

In a
stunning statement contradicting her own government and the official
line from NATO, Germany's Foreign Minister declared that her country and
Europe as a whole is in a "war against Russia" in Ukraine. Speaking
before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg
on Tuesday, Annalena Baerbock of the German Green Party and a top
member of the traffic light coalition government of Olaf Scholz,
publicly contradicted the head of her government by saying that they are
at war with Russia. Suffice to say, we have now taken a giant step
toward literal World War 3.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News
Podcast, the Russia war in Ukraine is just about a year old, tens of
billions of dollars have flowed into the Ukraine government, and
amazingly the key nations of Europe, led by Germany, have caught "war
fever" and are enthusiastically engaging in proxy war against Putin.
America for her part has opened the coffers with the sky the limit for
US engagement. This gives Putin a legitimate claim to attack any and all
nations who are fighting against Russia through Ukraine, and that means
nuclear. The main country to keep your eye on, from a prophetic
prospective, is Germany, and as we previously told you, their foreign
minister has declared Germany to be at war with Russia. On this episode
of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Doomsday Clock this week was set at 90
seconds to Midnight, and we just might be a whole lot closer than that.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.