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#COVID19: A P*ANDEMIC ABOUT TO SET ON FIRE (PART 1)
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58 views • November 15, 2020
Join me for Part 1 with Researcher and Content Creator Spiro Skouras Of Activist Post as we explore this strange time that we are in under #Covid19. We talk about Bill Gates, censorship, ID20202, Big Tech, a new system of control, and the future of our constitutional rights.
Covid19 is a fast-moving train wreck. I personally began listening to Spiro in early January as I too began covering this p*andemic. His reports
Follow Spiro on BitChute bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/o_rips
Follow Maryam Henenein https://twitter.com/MaryamHenein
Covid19 is a fast-moving train wreck. I personally began listening to Spiro in early January as I too began covering this p*andemic. His reports
Follow Spiro on BitChute bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/o_rips
Follow Maryam Henenein https://twitter.com/MaryamHenein
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