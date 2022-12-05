Jonathan Wichmann Tells All: The Raw Truth About Politics in Wisconsin [Part 3]

Welcome to the third and final installment of our thought-provoking and eye-opening series, Jonathan Wichmann Tells All: The Raw Truth About Wisconsin Politics.

It was a real honor and a privilege to work with Jonathan on this series and we certainly left the best for last.

In this (lengthier) installment we decided to zoom out a little bit and attempt to discuss the "big picture" itself.

What is happening to America? What is happening to her people? What is to become of our future?

Strap in for this one and PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE!

WichmannForWisconsin.COM

SouledOut.TV