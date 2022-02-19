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COVID VAXXINE & HIV CONNECTION
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COVID VAXXINE & HIV CONNECTION

Luc Montagnier

Luc Montagnier was a French virologist and joint recipient, with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Harald zur Hausen, of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus ( HIV ). He worked as a researcher at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and as a full-time professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luc_Montagnier

Died: February 8, 2022, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

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