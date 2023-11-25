The REAL Conflict in the Middle East - with Ted Weiland

Ted and I have worked on quite a few projects together over the past dozen years or more, where he, not being a video creator in today's video-obsessed world, I have sometimes taken his more critical work, either books or audio messages, and turn them into laymen-palatable videos for him and our growing law minded beginners. Aside from the Constitution and recent Declaration of Independence books he's written, this hastily recorded audio message is perhaps one of the most critical videos to get out there so far, in the hopes that, if enough people can see through the lies, perhaps we can avoid another major world war out of this "Israel/Gaza" mess.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.