The REAL Conflict in the Middle East - with Ted Weiland

Ted and I have worked on quite a few projects together over the past dozen years or more, where he, not being a video creator in today's video-obsessed world, I have sometimes taken his more critical work, either books or audio messages, and turn them into laymen-palatable videos for him and our growing law minded beginners. Aside from the Constitution and recent Declaration of Independence books he's written, this hastily recorded audio message is perhaps one of the most critical videos to get out there so far, in the hopes that, if enough people can see through the lies, perhaps we can avoid another major world war out of this "Israel/Gaza" mess.





As suggested, this just scratches the surface of understanding the lineage issues described here for the more biblically curious among us in a very clearly laid out progression for those new at these things, where we also recommend that you check out Ted's deeper work as well:





And







And for those now dabbling into our world's law issues, a good starting point in that area would be our classic groundbreaking 2012 "Bible vs. Constitution" video with Ted here:





Lastly, for those who are fed up with our present political machine still thinking that "common law" might somehow be the answer, you might want to consider this 5-minute video showing the cold hard lie (hidden in unwritten plain sight) of common law:





Blessing to all who are growing in excitement about YHWH"s "government built on LOVE"!





In His love, for peace on earth,

-dwaine











