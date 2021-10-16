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CLEAR VISION & DIRECTIVES #1: THE GOD of JUSTICE SPEAKS, BEFORE HIS RESET, Q3 21, 1/3
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20 views • October 16, 2021
Much bigger than Trump and it is happening, but prepare for some unsettling days. Diana Larkin's texts may be seen in GloryBound.info here. https://glorybound.info/146/diana-larkin-guest-the-god-of-justice-speaks/
First in this October 2021 series about words via Ms. Larkin concerning God's winning work in World War III just before “The Fall of the Fall,” and His immediate directives to His people.
First in this October 2021 series about words via Ms. Larkin concerning God's winning work in World War III just before “The Fall of the Fall,” and His immediate directives to His people.
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