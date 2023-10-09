Playing the Young & Ambitious Card 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #4

Jonathan and Woody share 13 mindsets and methods to play the "young and ambitious" card. How to embrace your risk tolerance and leverage youth to get ahead.In the badass story, a bank robbery, and in the money-making technique, how to set up the ultimate job search dashboard.





2:45 Playing the young and ambitious card (at any age)

6:20 The post-college mediocrity trap

8:35 How to leverage your youth (and inexperience) to get ahead

9:10 Get your personality out early and often

11:00 Have a B.H.A.G

12:10 Be very coachable

15:05 Read the (business) classics

20:00 Quote smart stuff

23:55 Dress like your boss's boss

29:00 The "Ready, Fire, Aim" mindset - embrace your risk tolerance

32:10 Practicer power body language

34:50 Badass story: The bank robbery

43:00 Set up the ultimate job search dashboard





Read 📑 All Resources Mentioned

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/162-playing-the-young-ambitious-card





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

My books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee/LBRY

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.







