Playing the Young & Ambitious Card 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #4
Jonathan and Woody share 13 mindsets and methods to play the "young and ambitious" card. How to embrace your risk tolerance and leverage youth to get ahead.In the badass story, a bank robbery, and in the money-making technique, how to set up the ultimate job search dashboard.


2:45 Playing the young and ambitious card (at any age)

6:20 The post-college mediocrity trap

8:35 How to leverage your youth (and inexperience) to get ahead

9:10 Get your personality out early and often

11:00 Have a B.H.A.G

12:10 Be very coachable

15:05 Read the (business) classics

20:00 Quote smart stuff

23:55 Dress like your boss's boss

29:00 The "Ready, Fire, Aim" mindset - embrace your risk tolerance

32:10 Practicer power body language

34:50 Badass story: The bank robbery

43:00 Set up the ultimate job search dashboard


Read 📑 All Resources Mentioned

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/162-playing-the-young-ambitious-card


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.



