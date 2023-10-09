Playing the Young & Ambitious Card 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #4

Jonathan and Woody share 13 mindsets and methods to play the "young and ambitious" card. How to embrace your risk tolerance and leverage youth to get ahead.In the badass story, a bank robbery, and in the money-making technique, how to set up the ultimate job search dashboard.
2:45 Playing the young and ambitious card (at any age)
6:20 The post-college mediocrity trap
8:35 How to leverage your youth (and inexperience) to get ahead
9:10 Get your personality out early and often
11:00 Have a B.H.A.G
12:10 Be very coachable
15:05 Read the (business) classics
20:00 Quote smart stuff
23:55 Dress like your boss's boss
29:00 The "Ready, Fire, Aim" mindset - embrace your risk tolerance
32:10 Practicer power body language
34:50 Badass story: The bank robbery
43:00 Set up the ultimate job search dashboard
