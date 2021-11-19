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Study on COVID in Iowa's Deer Linked to Pharma Industry
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35 views • November 19, 2021
So who funded the study that claims to have found 80 percent of Iowa’s deer testing positive for COVID-19? The authors needed to declare conflict of interest, but did they?
Visit https://ernestdempsey.com/ for more stories.
Visit https://ernestdempsey.com/ for more stories.
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