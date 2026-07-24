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Mideast Conflict Rocks Crypto: Bitcoin Falls Sharply
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* Bitcoin fell below $65,000 as Middle East tensions boosted oil prices and bond yields globally.

* Investors shifted from risk assets as volatility climbed and global markets weakened amid geopolitical uncertainty.

* On-chain data showed Bitcoin supply in profit nearing 60%, while long-term holders reduced positions significantly.

* Gold and the U.S. dollar gained while traders monitored ongoing conflict for further market volatility.

* Analysts said Bitcoin could reclaim $65,000 or test support near $60,000 if pressures persist longer.



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