Mideast Conflict Rocks Crypto: Bitcoin Falls Sharply

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* Bitcoin fell below $65,000 as Middle East tensions boosted oil prices and bond yields globally.
* Investors shifted from risk assets as volatility climbed and global markets weakened amid geopolitical uncertainty.
* On-chain data showed Bitcoin supply in profit nearing 60%, while long-term holders reduced positions significantly.
* Gold and the U.S. dollar gained while traders monitored ongoing conflict for further market volatility.
* Analysts said Bitcoin could reclaim $65,000 or test support near $60,000 if pressures persist longer.
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