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First Recorded Interview
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6 views • December 18, 2019
A few months after I published my first book, The Evolution of Perception, I was invited by Maureen Hurley for an interview on her community access TV show Ozark Live. Videoed in Fayetteville, AR 2005. As one can see, I was not at all profecient at explaining my idea yet. It would take years to do so, and I'm still learning how. Compare this first interview to Talks With Kerry, done 14 years later. https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=b00a1b0d-3b05-4d9e-b935-e3cec7603435&index=1
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