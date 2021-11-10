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The Evolution Of War
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20 views • November 10, 2021
War is no longer a cantankerous nation demolishing bloodbath. War no longer announces itself from overhead with bombs dropped on your modest home. War has now become a silent assassin. And just as the Chinese planned decades ago, war is being waged from within. The demoralization campaign has left our Country confused and increasingly defenseless. The sooner we all realize this....the better.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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