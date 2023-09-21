Create New Account
Rep. Troy Nehls: "If that is not quid pro quo, sir, what is?"
Rep. Troy Nehls: “Joe Biden threatened the Ukrainian President and Prime Minister to fire Shokin — if that is not quid pro quo, sir, what is? — It's bribery, and it's impeachable. Are you gonna do something about it?”

“I bet you're not. And that's why you also need to be impeached”

joe bidenimpeachbriberyquid pro quoukrainian presidentrep troy nehlsfire shokin

