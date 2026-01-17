❗️Watch this 2 minute Aussie Cossack broadcast from 24th of January 2025.

An EXACT prediction of the USA - Greenland situation.

From Jan 2025:

❗️Putin would not interfere with Trump's ambitious plans in Mexico, Canada and Greenland.

🇺🇸🤝🇷🇺In fact, this is an great trade that Russia can offer Trump for a free hand in Ukraine to complete the Special Military Operation.

🇩🇰🤡🇺🇦As for Denmark's potential to defend Greenland from US annexation unfortunately the Danish army has no artillery, tanks and ammunition - it was all surrendered to Zelensky.

