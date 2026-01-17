An EXACT prediction a year ago of the USA Greenland situation - made by Aussie Cossack, Jan 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Watch this 2 minute Aussie Cossack broadcast from 24th of January 2025.
An EXACT prediction of the USA - Greenland situation.
From Jan 2025:
❗️Putin would not interfere with Trump's ambitious plans in Mexico, Canada and Greenland.
🇺🇸🤝🇷🇺In fact, this is an great trade that Russia can offer Trump for a free hand in Ukraine to complete the Special Military Operation.
🇩🇰🤡🇺🇦As for Denmark's potential to defend Greenland from US annexation unfortunately the Danish army has no artillery, tanks and ammunition - it was all surrendered to Zelensky.
🎙Subscribe @AussieCossack