Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Driving around Petrovsky District of Donetsk today. - Saturday afternoon under US/Ukrop Nazi Heavy Shelling.

I'm sharing this from Russell at https://t.me/TXDPR/4991
Driving around Petrovsky District of Donetsk on a Saturday afternoon, Feb 11, 2023, today under US/Ukrop nazi heavy shelling. Two civilian women were killed today when their house was totally destroyed by HIMARS sent and operated by US nazis. 3 more years of war? FUCK THAT. Burn Kiev to the ground, if that don't work, De-nazify London, Paris, and Brussels. WITH FIRE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.