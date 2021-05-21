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The Annunaki Lizard King, Learn More
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543 views • May 21, 2021
My videos are for the most part a continuing series- Little by little I can show your perception and conception of many things if you will 'focus' on one train of thought- And human thought process is being massively altered, and manipulated with frequencies and non-human DNA in Vaccines- SERIOUSLY!! One must watch each part to see the full picture- Below average intellect can not and will not understand; facts be they will take no interest; but the content of what my videos add up to say will leave you thunderstruck even if you're somewhat awakened-
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