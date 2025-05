PROOF: 1 John 5:7 WAS in Earlier Manuscripts

Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is https://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/videos.





Blog entry: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2024/12/21/proof-1john-5-7-was-in-earlier-manuscripts/





Those that claim 1John 5:7 was NOT in the earlier manuscripts of the Bible, NEED TO SEE THIS VIDEO!

Erasmus actually found 1John 5:7 in the earlier manuscripts and placed it in the 1522 Bible and literally signed off on it in his own handwriting.

ORIGINAL VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vksRUnbTh1Y&t=710s (I started @11:50)

Also see in depth study here:

https://remnantofgod.org/1john57.htm

