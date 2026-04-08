Vaccine Surveillance Bill, Dr. Shane Watt, Be Healthy Utah, Fast Food Style Medicine, Childhood Hypertension - The RSB Show 4-7-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Momnibus Vaccine Surveillance Bill, Dr. Shane Watt, Be Healthy Utah, Calcarea Acetica, Healthcare Vaccine Uptake, Toxic Children Clothes, Fast Food Style Medicine, Childhood Hypertension Rising, Question of the Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/momnibus-vaccine-surveillance-bill-dr-shane-watt-calcarea-acetica-healthcare-worker-covid-vaccine-uptake-drops-toxic-metal-children-clothes-fast-food-style-medicine-childhood-hypertension-risin/