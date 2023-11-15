18 stress management lifehacks for longevity 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #13

In this episode, we discuss one of the most limiting things in your life, stress. We share the chemical definition of stress and explain its biological purpose. And we give 18 powerful life hacks (ranging from diet and lifestyle to mindset and visualization) for decreasing and managing stress in a healthy way. Includes the hilarious classic Budweiser's "Real Men of Genius" series.
2:00 Is stress just a part of life?
3:50 Biological downsides of stress
9:00 Biological definition of stress
13:10 Balancing testosterone and cortisol
26:00 Masturbation vs stress
33:20 Diet and stress
37:30 Supplements and stress
38:40 Defeating stress with mindset
45:45 Lifehacks for stress
47:30 Defeating stress with humor
