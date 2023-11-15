18 stress management lifehacks for longevity 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #13

In this episode, we discuss one of the most limiting things in your life, stress. We share the chemical definition of stress and explain its biological purpose. And we give 18 powerful life hacks (ranging from diet and lifestyle to mindset and visualization) for decreasing and managing stress in a healthy way. Includes the hilarious classic Budweiser's "Real Men of Genius" series.





2:00 Is stress just a part of life?

3:50 Biological downsides of stress

9:00 Biological definition of stress

13:10 Balancing testosterone and cortisol

26:00 Masturbation vs stress

33:20 Diet and stress

37:30 Supplements and stress

38:40 Defeating stress with mindset

45:45 Lifehacks for stress

47:30 Defeating stress with humor





https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/172-life-hacking-stress