Round 2 of the Plandemic - The Psyop Continues

Data now reveals that the so-called horrible Covid-19 pandemic was nothing more than a moderate cold/flu season. The novel corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) had a remarkable survival rate, despite the mass media gaslighting hysteria surrounding it. Round 2 begins with the same old story, the same old actors and the same old lies.
Anatomy of a Great Lie: The Covid-1984 ‘2nd Wave’ is Pure Deception
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/11/anatomy-of-a-great-lie-covid-19-second-wave-is-pure-deception/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
