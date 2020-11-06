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German Doctor Bodo Schiffmann's Message to the World: "Stand Up & Fight for Our Children" | Children Are Collapsing While Wearing Useless Masks & Some May Have Died
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36 views • November 06, 2020
by Dr. Bodo Schiffman who asked that we all share far and wide
recorded while on a corona info tour in Germany
October 6, 2020
recorded while on a corona info tour in Germany
October 6, 2020
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