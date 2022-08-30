Tetrahedron 3D/5D vs. Cube 2D/4D

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Audio/visual of tetrahedron versus cube reality, with real-life examples and reference to Native American Indian teachings. Social ills and current events described as byproduct and intended result of cube reality. Nature and the awesomeness of mankind have not left, the tetrahedron reality is still the strongest base substrate of our reality, and ascension is a bit of a reinvigoration of natural humanity, spirituality and Earth consciousness.
Linktr.ee/MJTank108