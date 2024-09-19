Carry on killing West gives Netanyahu a license to kill Oborne Unscripted (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/lIDrkLTM3kA?si=Ih_if9MiGgUmvyLk

13 Sept 2024

We spoke with journalist Peter Oborne about his time reporting from the occupied West Bank.





We asked him about the current situation there. Why has Israel escalated its offensive now? What are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for the region? How do National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich see the future of the West Bank? And what does Oborne predict for the region’s future?





Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH





Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG





Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MiddleEastEye/

Like us on Facebook: / middleeasteye

https://www.facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter:



https://x.com/MiddleEastEye





