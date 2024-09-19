Carry on killing West gives Netanyahu a license to kill Oborne Unscripted (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/lIDrkLTM3kA?si=Ih_if9MiGgUmvyLk
13 Sept 2024
We spoke with journalist Peter Oborne about his time reporting from the occupied West Bank.
We asked him about the current situation there. Why has Israel escalated its offensive now? What are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for the region? How do National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich see the future of the West Bank? And what does Oborne predict for the region’s future?
